Norman L. Macomber Jr.

Norman L. Macomber Jr. Obituary
Norman L. Macomber, Jr., 89, of Taunton, passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. He was the husband of twenty-nine years to Gail (Hagar) Macomber. Norman was born in Taunton; he was the son of the late Norman L. Macomber Sr., and Lillian (Lounsbury). He was a graduate of Taunton High School class of 1948 and went on to earn his Associates Degree in Criminal Justice from Stonehill College. Mr. Macomber worked for the city of Taunton as a police officer, retiring in 1985. Norman also worked as a delivery man for Nason Oil. Mr. Macomber enjoyed playing tennis. He was a member of the Rehoboth Congregational church, and the Taunton Federal Credit Unions board of directors. He loved to travel, and going out with his friends the Eight Balls. Survivors besides his wife Gail are a son; Robert W. Macomber and his wife Michele of Taunton, a daughter; Diane L. Alexander and her husband Stephen of Marion, a step-son; William Hazard and his wife Kathy of Cape Coral, FL, a step-daughter; Dawn Quinlan of Taunton, a sister; Carolyn Perry of Raynham; six grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and two nieces. Norman was predeceased by his first wife, Nina (Oates) Macomber. Calling Hours for Mr. Macomber will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 from 9am-11am in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave, Taunton, followed by a funeral service at 11am. Burial will be held privately. Flowers are omitted. Memorial Donations in Normans memory may be made to Boston Childrens Hospital; 300 Longwood Ave, Boston, MA 02115: Attn: BCH-Child Fund. www.hathawayfunerals.com
Published in Taunton Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019
