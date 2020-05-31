Normand R. Benoit
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Normand's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Normand R. Benoit, 65, of Taunton passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton. He was the beloved partner of thirty-eight years to Peter R. Woodward. Normand was born in New Bedford; he was the son of the late Raymond M. And Rosalina (Machado) Benoit. He was a graduate of Saint Anthony High School class of 1973 in New Bedford, and went on to earn his bachelors degree in psychology from the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth class of 1977. Normand worked for many years as a hair stylist at Highlights, Mr. Gills Hairstyling and HairM in Taunton. Mr. Benoit enjoyed traveling and spending days on the beach; especially in St. Martin, Provincetown, and Horseneck Beach. Survivors besides his partner Peter are two sisters Diane Arruda of South Dartmouth, Therese Cournoyer of Acushnet, niece Erin Alain of Taunton, nephew Jason Arruda of South Dartmouth; great niece Ellery and great nephew Maxson Arruda. He was predeceased by his twin brother Donald Benoit Memorial Donations in Normands memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org/donate or to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Due to restrictions, all services are being held privately. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, Taunton.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Taunton Gazette on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home
350 Somerset Ave
Taunton, MA 02780
(508) 822-3318
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved