Olga K. Saladyga
Olga K. (Sabusky) Saladyga, 98, of Taunton, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Marion Manor Nursing Facility in Taunton surrounded by family. She was the beloved wife of the late Stanley J. Saladyga Sr. Olga was born in Taunton the daughter of the late Joseph and Katherine (Lesauskas) Sabusky. She graduated from Taunton High School class of 1940. Mrs. Saladyga worked as a legal secretary for over fifty years for Atty. Walter Powers in Taunton. She then continued working for the City of Taunton School Department for over ten years as an assistant secretary to the Superintendent. Mrs. Saladyga enjoyed tending to her gardens, traveling, crocheting, knitting and braiding rugs. Olga cherished the time she spent with her family and friends. Survivors are two sons: Stanley J. Saladyga Jr. and his wife Michaelina of Taunton, MA, Richard A. Saladyga and his wife Diane of Mashpee, MA; two grandchildren: Sarah K. Hunicke and her husband Randall of Swansea, MA and Joseph M. Saladyga and his wife Stephanie of Park City, UT; four great grandchildren: Jack, Mackenzie, Gus, and Sasha; along with many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Eva Manning and Henry Sabusky. Calling Hours for Mrs. Saladyga will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 9-10am in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Avenue, Taunton followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am in Saint Andrew the Apostle Church, 19 Kilmer Avenue, Taunton. (Facial coverings and social distancing are required) burial will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery Taunton. Memorial donations in her memory can be made to The Taunton Area Community Table, P.O.Box 2225 Taunton, MA 02780. To light a candle, sign guest book, facility or church directions go to www.hathawayfunerals.com or call 508 822-3318.

Published in Taunton Gazette on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home
NOV
12
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Saint Andrew the Apostle Church
Funeral services provided by
Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home
350 Somerset Ave
Taunton, MA 02780
(508) 822-3318
