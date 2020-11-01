1/1
Olivia Bartell
Olivia Bartell, 96, of Taunton, passed away on Friday, October 30th, 2020. She was the widow of Joseph G. Bartell. Born in Taunton, Olivia was a daughter of the late Manuel and Ermilinda (Cordeiro) Silva. She was a Taunton High School graduate, Class of 1942 and worked at NJ Rubber Company until her retirement at age 65. Following her retirement, she worked for Valadao Travel Agency, further fueling her love for travelling the world with her husband. Olivia loved to cook and spend time with her family and will be fondly remembered by all who knew her. An active parishioner of the former St. Joseph Church, she was also a longtime volunteer with the St. Vincent DePaul Society and supported various charities throughout her life. She was the sister of the late Gil S. Silva and is survived by her nephew, Gil S. Silva, Jr. of New Hampshire, and her niece, Lona Marie McGurn of Enfield, CT. Her Graveside service will be held on Tuesday at 11:00am in St Joseph Cemetery, St. Rita section. Relatives and friends wishing to attend are requested to meet directly at the grave. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the Marian Manor Activities Fund, 33 Summer St., Taunton, where she was expertly and lovingly cared for these past eight years. For expressions of sympathy and to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.silvafuneralhome.com.

Published in Taunton Gazette on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
