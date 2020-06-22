Patricia A. Jackson "Patti", age 64, passed away on Tuesday June 16, 2020 at St. Lukes Hospital in New Bedford following a lengthy illness. Patti was born in Taunton, the daughter of the late Billy Wallace and is survived by her mother Nancy Wallace of Taunton. Patti was a lifelong resident of Taunton and attended I.C.S. and Coyle Cassidy High School. She also went on to study at Bristol Plymouth Regional Technical School and received her nursing license. Patti spent most of her career caring for children with developmental disabilities at the Crystal Springs School in Assonet, MA. and the Sachem Rehab Center in East Bridgewater, MA. She also went on to work for Somerset Rehab Center in Somerset, MA. Patti enjoyed spending her time with her family and grandchildren. She also enjoyed taking trips New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine. She was very talented at sewing, quilting, braiding and crafts. Pattis other favorite pastimes were playing scrabble, scratch tickets, sudoku puzzles and playing games on her tablet. Patti leaves behind her devoted and loving husband Bruce D. Jackson of Taunton, Ma to whom she was married to for forty years. She also leaves her sons, Jason M. Jackson of Taunton, Jeffrey B. Jackson Sr. of Wareham, her daughter Wendy Jackson Leal of Taunton, her step daughter, Kimberly Lewis of Stowe, VT. She also leaves her sisters, Brenda Jackson of Barnstead, NH, Karen Severino of Taunton, her brothers, Michael Wallace of Universal City, TX, and Bruce Wallace of Benicia, CA. Patti also leaves her seven grandchildren; Shakiah, Jardyn, Machaela, Izsac, Kai, Jeffrey Jr. and Mia Bella, her three great grandchildren; Hayden, Ryland and Brielle. Patti was loving, kind and caring and will surely be missed by all those that knew her. Visiting hours will be held at the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington St., Taunton, MA 02780 on Wednesday, June 24th from 9:30-11am. A funeral home service will be held at the funeral home at 11am. Burial will be in Mayflower Hill Cemetery in Taunton. Visit our website www. okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Jun. 22, 2020.