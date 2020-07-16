1/1
Patricia A. Shaw
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
- Patricia Ann Shaw, 81, of Onset, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in North Attleboro. Born on February 15, 1939 in Taunton, she was the daughter of the late Simeon and Margaret (Silva) Brandon. Patricia was a graduate from Taunton Vocational High School studying in the Practical Nursing Program. She went on to become an LPN and worked at the Brockton VA Hospital. During her career, she was also employed at Country Haven Nursing Home and with Norwood Hospital at the NORCAP Lodge. Patricia was a resident of Norton from 1962 until moving to Onset in 2000. She enjoyed attending Mass at St. Francis Church in Onset, being at the beach, going for long walks to people watch and meet new people, puzzles, camping and skiing. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her family. Patricia is survived by her children, Margaret Shaw of Hudson, NH, Mary A. Akusis of Middleboro, Susan A. Shaw of North Attleboro, Charles S. Shaw Jr. of Granby, Elizabeth A. Houde of Wareham, Peter Shaw of Pawtucket, RI, David Shaw of Pawtucket and Michael Shaw of Woonsocket. Patricia leaves behind 15 Grandchildren and 13 Great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Alan Brandon of Taunton and her sisters, Janice Jean Silvester of Dighton and Ann Marie Brandon. She predeceased by her brothers, Michael Bruce Brandon and Charles (Chuckie) Brandon. The Shaw family would like to thank everyone who have helped during this difficult time. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation from 9 am - 12 pm on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, 20 Peck Street, Attleboro For the safety of those who wish to pay their respects, may do so in accordance with CDC, Federal and State guidelines including social distancing and the use of face masks. In lieu of flowers, donations in Patricias name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association https://act.alz.org/.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
09:00 - 12:00 PM
Duffy-Poule Funeral Home - Attleboro
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Duffy-Poule Funeral Home - Attleboro
20 Peck Street
Attleboro, MA 02703
(508) 222-0193
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Duffy-Poule Funeral Home - Attleboro

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved