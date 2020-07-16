- Patricia Ann Shaw, 81, of Onset, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in North Attleboro. Born on February 15, 1939 in Taunton, she was the daughter of the late Simeon and Margaret (Silva) Brandon. Patricia was a graduate from Taunton Vocational High School studying in the Practical Nursing Program. She went on to become an LPN and worked at the Brockton VA Hospital. During her career, she was also employed at Country Haven Nursing Home and with Norwood Hospital at the NORCAP Lodge. Patricia was a resident of Norton from 1962 until moving to Onset in 2000. She enjoyed attending Mass at St. Francis Church in Onset, being at the beach, going for long walks to people watch and meet new people, puzzles, camping and skiing. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her family. Patricia is survived by her children, Margaret Shaw of Hudson, NH, Mary A. Akusis of Middleboro, Susan A. Shaw of North Attleboro, Charles S. Shaw Jr. of Granby, Elizabeth A. Houde of Wareham, Peter Shaw of Pawtucket, RI, David Shaw of Pawtucket and Michael Shaw of Woonsocket. Patricia leaves behind 15 Grandchildren and 13 Great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Alan Brandon of Taunton and her sisters, Janice Jean Silvester of Dighton and Ann Marie Brandon. She predeceased by her brothers, Michael Bruce Brandon and Charles (Chuckie) Brandon. The Shaw family would like to thank everyone who have helped during this difficult time. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation from 9 am - 12 pm on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, 20 Peck Street, Attleboro For the safety of those who wish to pay their respects, may do so in accordance with CDC, Federal and State guidelines including social distancing and the use of face masks. In lieu of flowers, donations in Patricias name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association https://act.alz.org/
.