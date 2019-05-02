|
|
Patricia Combs died shortly after Midnight on April 29th, 2019 Patricia was a long-time resident of Berkley Massachusetts where she and her Husband Kenneth ran the Berkley General Store and raised their family. She and Kenneth moved from Berkley to Marathon Florida where they lived for more than 20 years until Kenneths passing in 2011, at which time she relocated back to Massachusetts to be close to her family. She had been a resident at the Clifton Nursing Home in Somerset Massachusetts for the last several years. Patricia was the daughter of Hervey and Lena Blanchette (deceased), and the wife of Kenneth Combs (deceased), for 60 years. Patricia is survived by her 4 sons and their spouses, Michael and Deborah Combs of Berkley Massachusetts, Christopher Combs and Carolyn Sovet of Rehoboth Massachusetts, Mathew Combs and Grace Lopes of Berkley Massachusetts, and Charles and Jodi Combs of Lakeville Massachusetts. She is also survived by 4 grandchildren, Scott, Daniel, Luke and Addison Combs and 3 great grandchildren. In addition to being the Proprietor of the Berkley General Store for nearly 30 Years, Patricia worked for the Town of Berkley in the Tax Collectors office after the sale of the business in 1976. After she and Kenneth moved to Marathon Florida, they enjoyed fishing, boating, playing cards, and socializing with their many friends, relatives, and neighbors. Patricia was an only child, but remained very close to her 2 first cousins and their spouses throughout her life. In addition to her family, she is survived by Jean and Arthur Bennett of New Bedford, Massachusetts, and Geraldine and Alfred Kisla of Fairhaven, Massachusetts. Patricias remains will be cremated at her request, and a memorial service will be held in Berkley Massachusetts for friends and family at a later date. In lieu of Flowers, donations can be made to the in her memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted with the Riendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home, 467 Bay St. Taunton MA. To leave an online condolence, Please visit www.r-mfh.com or www. memorialcremation.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on May 2, 2019