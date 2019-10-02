Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home
70 Washington Street
Taunton, MA 02780
508-823-3371
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home
70 Washington Street
Taunton, MA 02780
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Macomber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Macomber

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Macomber Obituary
In Taunton, September 30, 2019 Patricia Macomber wife of Lawrence OConnell died at Morton Hospital in Taunton at the age of 55. Born in Sacramento, CA, Patricia was the daughter of the late William and Verna Macomber. Patricia was educated in Brockton schools and enjoyed cooking camping, going to the beach to get a tan, her dog April and spending time with her family. She was the mother of Amanda Macomber of Brockton, Megan Macomber of Taunton and Brandon Macomber of Ohio. Sister of Crystal Riley, Stephen Macomber, Catherine Macomber, Michael Macomber, Paul Macomber and the late William, Peter and Kelly Macomber. Calling hours will be held at the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home 70 Washington Street in Taunton Friday, October 4th from 6-8 PM. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now