|
|
In Taunton, September 30, 2019 Patricia Macomber wife of Lawrence OConnell died at Morton Hospital in Taunton at the age of 55. Born in Sacramento, CA, Patricia was the daughter of the late William and Verna Macomber. Patricia was educated in Brockton schools and enjoyed cooking camping, going to the beach to get a tan, her dog April and spending time with her family. She was the mother of Amanda Macomber of Brockton, Megan Macomber of Taunton and Brandon Macomber of Ohio. Sister of Crystal Riley, Stephen Macomber, Catherine Macomber, Michael Macomber, Paul Macomber and the late William, Peter and Kelly Macomber. Calling hours will be held at the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home 70 Washington Street in Taunton Friday, October 4th from 6-8 PM. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Oct. 2, 2019