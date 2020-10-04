Patricia Parker Radevicz (Campbell) 77, of Taunton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 26, 2020 with her loving husband by her side. She was the wife of Michael Radevicz, Jr. They were married for the past 30 years. Born in Brockton, she was the daughter of the late George and Grace Elinor (Hopkins) Campbell. She worked as a nurse at Morton Hospital for many years. Patricia enjoyed cross country skiing, camping, white water rafting, and many vacation getaways. She also enjoyed working at the Clothes Closet at the Winthrop Street Baptist Church. In addition to her husband Michael, she leaves a daughter. Lynne Marie Parker, of California, a step daughter, Paula DaPonte, and her husband, Emanuel, of Taunton; a stepson, Michael Radevicz, III, and his wife, Susan, of Swansea; a brother, Thomas J. Campbell; a granddaughter, Marie Parker Strong; step grandchildren, Kayla DaPonte Stull, and her husband Ron, of Taunton, Aaron DaPonte, of Middletown, RI, Melissa Crosson, and her husband, James, of Swansea, and Bryan Radevicz, of Swansea. All funeral services and interment in Norton Common Cemetery were held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her memory can be made to a charity of ones choice. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Sowiecki-Snyder Home for Funerals & Cremation Services, 69 West Britannia Street, Taunton. For online condolences, visit: www.sowieckifh.com
