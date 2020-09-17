Patricia Sadlier in Dighton, age 80, passed away in her home unexpectedly on September 14, 2020. Patricia was born in Gloversville, NY, the daughter of the late Roy Ward & Marquerite (Bell) Ward. She had resided in Dighton since 2015 and was formerly of Taunton and Mansfield. Patricia worked until her retirement for the Head Start Program as a family advocate. She was a communicant of St. Anns Church in Raynham where she was also a member of the St. Anns Seniors. Patricia also was a member of the Sociable Group, Taunton Triads, the St. Vincent DePaul Society, Red Hat Society and regularly volunteered for the Pan MA Challenge. Pat also enjoyed traveling, watching the Red Sox and Patriots, the ocean, going to her cabin at Camp Hideaway in the Adirondacks and above all cherished her time with her friends and family. Patricia is survived by her loving daughters, Michele Achin and husband Scott of New Hartford, NY, Maureen Simard and husband Peter of Plymouth, MA and Bonnie Nadeau and husband Mark of Dighton. She also leaves her sister Sally Risner and husband Bob of Plymouth, MA and Roger Buldo who she fondly thought of as her son of Sao Paulo, Brazil. Patricia leaves her beloved grandchildren, Brittney Sipos of Newton, Sierra Cryns of CA, Taylor Achin of Marthas Vineyard, Alexandra DoCanto of Marshfield, Jordan DoCanto of Plymouth, Hunter Simard of Plymouth, Michael Ventura of Sagamore and Nicholas Ventura of Dighton and her great grandchildren, Nora and Parker Sipos and Ellyanna DoCanto and Mila Rudin. Funeral home visiting hours will be on Monday, September 21st from 9-10:30am. at the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington St., Taunton, MA 02780. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Anns Church in Raynham at 11am. Burial will be private at the request of the family at Vine Hills Cemetery in Plymouth. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com
to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions.