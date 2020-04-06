|
Patrick J. Cantwell, passed away in Taunton, April 3, 2020, loving husband of Jeanne (Lamoureux) Cantwell passes away in his home at the age of 85. Born in New Bedford, He moved to Taunton with his family in 1963. He was the son of the late Patrick and Albina (Kozaczka) Cantwell. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran and retired after thirty two years with the Veterans Affairs as a Contract Specialist. Patrick was an avid bible student, He was a long time member of Liberty Christian Center in East Taunton. He was the father of Brian Cantwell of Rhode Island and Steven Cantwell of South Carolina. Grandfather of Sean and Bryan Cantwell both of Taunton. Great-grandfather of Jack Cantwell of Mass. Sister of Jan Perry of East Falmouth and Joan Cyr of New Bedford. A private graveside service will be held at St. Francis Cemetery. Arrangements by the O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home in Taunton.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Apr. 6, 2020