Mr. Paul A. Dumont, age 78, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020. He was the loving husband of the late Sandra (Rezac) Dumont. Paul was born in Taunton on July 26, 1941 to the late Mary (Limoges) and Joseph Dumont. Having been a lifelong city resident, Paul attended the former St. Jacques school in Taunton and was a graduate of the former Coyle High School. Paul was a proud and devoted United States Veteran and served his country in the Air Force during the Vietnam Era. Paul worked for the City of Taunton for over 20 years. Prior to retiring from TMLP, he spent 14 years as a motor equipment operator for the Park & Recreation Dept in Taunton. Paul had many different roles in working for the City of Taunton. He was an Administrative Supervisor of the Anti-Litter River Reclamation Program and of the Taunton River Project. Paul was also employed as the Superintendent by the City of Taunton under the Economic Development Administration. Prior to working for the City of Taunton, he was a Jack-Lathe operator for the Poole Silver Company. Aside from working for the City of Taunton for over 20 years and being a lifelong resident, Paul was very involved in the Taunton community. He did fund raising for the Polish American Citizens Club scholarship fund, Taunton Minor and Little League, Taunton Babe Ruth League and the Taunton Youth Hockey Association and Boy Scouts. He was even a part of the Taunton Police Junior Band and Saint Marys P.T.A. Paul was a parishioner of St. Jude the Apostle Parish, member of the Italian Social Club, a Life Member of the Taunton Lodge of Elks #150, as well as being the past Jr. Vice Commander, Sr. Vice Commander and Commander of C.A Bearse- American Legion Post #405 in Raynham. In Pauls spare time he enjoyed hunting, fishing, shell fishing and swimming. He had a wide variety of interests including collecting coins and keeping up to date with horticulture, and arboriculture. Paul is survived by his two sons, Paul V. Dumont of Taunton and Craig V. Dumont and wife Debra of Norton; his daughter Patricia Marie Dumont of Taunton; brother to Roger Dumont and wife Carol of Norton, and Anne Gaudette of Lakeville. He was the cherished grandfather to 13 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Paul also leaves behind several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his daughter, Lisa Marie Benevides, his sister Donna Underwood and his brother-in-law Leonard Gaudette. Paul touched many lives and will be greatly missed by all. Visitation will be held in the Riendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home, 467 Bay Street, Taunton, on Friday, February 14th from 9:30 - 10:30 AM followed by a service in the funeral home at 10:45 AM. Burial with military honors will take place at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, at 12:45 PM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made in Paul's name to the Polish Club Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 2996, Taunton, MA 02780. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.r-mfh.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Feb. 12, 2020