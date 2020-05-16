|
|
Paul Albert Healey, 68, of Riverside, CA, passed away suddenly on May 1, 2020. Paul was born in Boston, MA, grew up in Taunton, MA, and settled in Riverside, CA, after serving in the U.S. Marines. Paul had a long career in the construction industry and retired in 2016. He was multi- talented, and his hobbies included working on cars, woodworking, electronics, metal working and country dancing. Paul was predeceased by his parents, George Healey and Carol Cabral Healey and his brother, Barry Healey. He is survived by his wife, Patricia, his sister, Nina Healey Knox of Raynham, MA, his former wife, Edie Beyer and their daughters Erin of Moreno Valley and Jill (Matt) Dunn of Hesperia, his 5 step-children and 9 grandchildren. A celebration of Life will be scheduled when we are once again able to meet with one another, both in Riverside, CA and Massachusetts.
Published in Taunton Gazette on May 16, 2020