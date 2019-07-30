|
On Sunday, July 21, 2019, Paul Clifford Ehrlich, 51, of Washington, DC, finally lost his 18-month struggle against pancreatic cancer. Strength and determination were the hallmarks of Pauls character. He was a tireless advocate of family and friends. Paul will long be remembered for his intellect, his wit, and his loving kindness, and we will preserve in our hearts those treasured moments when they were so powerfully palpable. Paul lived a wonderful and full life. Though he had no children of his own, Paul was very close to his nephews and niece and was very active in their lives. He is survived by his father and mother, Stephen and Diane (Titus) Ehrlich of Norton, MA; brother Michael (Tammie) Ehrlich of Mansfield, MA; sister Karen Staples of Norton, MA; nephews Jason and Matt Ehrlich of Mansfield, MA, and Anthony Staples, Jr. of Norton, MA; niece Samantha Ehrlich (Andrew Wood) of Attleboro, MA; great nephew Greyson Alexander Wood of Attleboro, MA; aunts Nancy and Patricia Titus of Mansfield, MA; and uncles Greg (Yvette) Ehrlich of Bellingham, WA, and David Ehrlich (Phillip Senecal) of South Kingston, RI. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 2:00pm at Immaculate Conception Church, 1315 8th Street NW, Washington, DC, 20001. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Pauls name to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network - http://bit.ly/DonateTeamPaul A separate memorial service will be held at St. Mary's Aug. 10th at 10am 1 Power St.,. Norton, 02766. Donations may be made to: Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach CA 90266. Web: http://bit.ly/DonateTeamPaul
Published in Taunton Gazette from July 30 to Aug. 7, 2019