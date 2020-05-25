|
Paul D. Brady, Age 55, passed away unexpectedly at home on May 20, 2020. He was born in Taunton, the son of Linda M. Brady Thurston and husband Alan of Taunton and his late father Paul Brady. Paul had resided all his life in Taunton and was a Taunton High School Graduate, class of 1983. Paul was the owner of a recycling and scrap business. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, playing sports, working on cars, and was always there to lend a helping hand to others. Paul had many interest but above all he cherished his time with family and friends. Paul is survived by his beloved children, Paul Brady of Middleboro and Courtney (Brady) Miranda of VA. He also leaves his former wife Denise (Letendre) Brady and his companion, Denise Leary. Paul leaves his grandchildren, Lyveah, Emilyn, Anthony, Aubrey, Brayden and the late Aiden and Adrien, his brother, Scott M. Brady and wife Karin of North Dighton, step brother Edward Thurston and wife Robin of Taunton and nephew Scott Brady Jr. and Erin Brady, loving Aunt Brenda Borges of Taunton and several cousins, nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements are under the care of the OKeefe-wade Funeral Home in Taunton. A private graveside service will be held at St. Josephs Cemetery in Taunton. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions
Published in Taunton Gazette on May 25, 2020