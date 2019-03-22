|
Paul Drewniak, age 76, passed away in his home following a lengthy illness with his loving family by his side. Paul was the husband of the late Diane (Fusco) Drewniak. He was born in Fall River, the son of the late Matthew & Jane (Sienko) Drewniak. Paul served his country honorably during the Vietnam War while in the U.S. Army. He was employed for Strojny Glass Company as a manager for many years. Paul was a devout Christian and had a strong faith, he also was an avid Boston sports fan and above all cherished his time with his family. Paul is survived by his beloved children, Paul D. Drewniak of Pelham, NH, Donna J. Drewniak of Johnson, RI, Debra Miller-Drewniak of Taunton and Douglas A. Drewniak of Seguin, TX. He also leaves his seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren, his siblings; Joan Machado of Fall River and Matthew Drewniak of Tiverton, RI. Services are private at the request of the family and arrangements are under the care of the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home in Taunton, MA. Donations may be made in Pauls memory to; Beacon Hospice of Fall River or the or the Cam Neely Foundation. Visit our website www. okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Mar. 22, 2019