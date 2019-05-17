|
In Raynham, Paul E. Mackenzie, Age 81, passed away peacefully in his home on May 14, 2019. Paul was born in Boston, the son of the late David & Pearl (Towner) MacKenzie. He was a resident of Raynham the past ten years and formerly of Taunton. Paul attended Walter Fernald State School, was a part of the science club, and was a surviving member of the Ricci Class. He enjoyed playing cards, going to casinos, working and spending time with his family. He is survived by his two sisters; Judy Shevory of Taunton and Louise Mclellan of CA and his late siblings; Donald Shevory, Louis Shevory, Florence Goulette, Patricia Livsley, Joyce Albee and Frances Brown. Paul also leaves several nieces and nephews and the staff at his King Street group home and also the staff at Road to Responsibility. A funeral home service will be held at the OKeefe-wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington St., Taunton, and MA 02780 on Monday, 20th at 11am. Relatives and friends are also invited to visiting hours on Sunday from 2-4pm. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery in Taunton. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions.
Published in Taunton Gazette on May 17, 2019