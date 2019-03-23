Paul F. King, 74, of Taunton, passed away on March 7, 2019 at Saint Elizabeth Medical Center in Brighton. Born in Taunton, he was a son of the late George A. King, Jr. and Catherine (Wambolt) King. He was a graduate of Taunton High School, Class of 1963. Paul worked as a professional firefighter for the City of Taunton for 32 years prior to his retirement in 2002. Paul was a collector of fine things, auto enthusiast and carpenter/handyman. He enjoyed remodeling houses and he was always eager to share his knowledge with his son. He was meticulous, well dressed and had an appreciation for the little things in life. Paul was a friend to everyone he met and enjoyed spending summers "down the beach" at his Plymouth cottage. In retirement, he enjoyed displaying his ford mustang and was a member of the Mustang Car Club of America. He is survived by his son, Justin P. King and his wife Charline, of Thornton, CO; and a brother, Michael King and his wife, Peggy. Paul was the brother of the late George A. King, III and Shirley Pinto. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm, followed by a funeral service at 7:00 pm, in the Silva Funeral Home, 80 Broadway, Taunton (at Saint Marys Square) Additional parking with handicap access is located on the North side of the Funeral Home. Interment will be privately held. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com. Published in Taunton Gazette on Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary