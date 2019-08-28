|
|
Paul James Sullivan, 76, of Bridgewater, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019. He was born in Taunton, MA, on May 7, 1943, a son of the late Helen Catherine (O'Connell) Sullivan and George Leo Sullivan. Paul graduated from Monsignor Coyle High School in Taunton and joined the United States Marines Corps. After proudly serving in the Marine Corps, Paul married Leah M. (Haldeman) on Aug. 6, 1966, in Washington, D.C., who survives. The couple moved to FL where he later graduated from the University of South Florida. Upon graduation, Paul was hired by Proctor & Gamble and was moved to the Albany, GA, plant. Years later Paul was hired by the Banta Company and moved to Harrisonburg. He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church where he was a Communion Mister to nursing homes and prisons. He was a Knight of Columbus serving in several capacities, and a member of the Legion of Mary with St. Frances Church in Staunton. He also served as President to the Rockingham County Rotary Club. Paul is also survived by two sons, John P. Sullivan of Bridgewater, and Michael P. Sullivan of Shenandoah; sister, Virginia Ferrero of Taunton, MA; two brothers, George Sullivan of Taunton, MA, and William Sullivan and wife, Jacquie, of Norwood, MA; granddaughter, Joyce Sullivan of Bridgewater; daughter-in-law, Amy Sullivan of Harrisonburg; niece, Melissa Sullivan; nephew, Daniel Sullivan; beloved family friend, Lisa Etheridge of Shenandoah. A memorial Mass was held at 10 AM Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Harrisonburg, with Father Silvio officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Bridgewater. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019