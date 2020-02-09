|
Paul D. Simmons of East Taunton, son of the late Claude and Emma (Murphy) Simmons, died February 7, 2020 at home with his family by his side at the age of 83. Paul was educated in Taunton Schools and was a Veteran of the US Army. He was a retired Police Officer of the City of Taunton, serving for over thirty years. He was the former Commander of the American Legion Post 121 in Berkley, a member of the Taunton Lodge of Elks #150 and enjoyed hunting, camping, fishing and spending time with his family. Paul was the father of Steven Simmons and his wife Cindy of East Taunton; Grandfather of Brittany Simmons of East Taunton and great grandfather of Jacolby of East Taunton; Brother of Frederick Simmons of Taunton, Claude Simmons of Taunton, Francis Simmons of Taunton, Shirley Ferreira of Middleboro and the late Robert, Leo, Russell, Edward, Gregory, George and Mary Reilly. A service will be held at the O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington Street in Taunton on Wednesday, February 12 at 10 a.m. Calling hours will be on Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. Interment Cedar Knoll Cemetery in East Taunton. Donations in Paul's memory may be made to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley Street, West Bridgewater, MA. 02379. Visit our website www.okeefe wade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020