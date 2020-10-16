1/1
Paul V. Williams
Paul Vincent Williams, age 83, passed away peacefully in Charlton Memorial Hospital on October 12, 2020. Paul was predeceased by his 2 wives, Geraldine (Falconi) and Carol (Lawrence). He was born in Taunton, the son of the late Albert & Marie (LaCombe) Williams. Paul was educated in Taunton schools and was a Taunton High School Graduate, class of 1955. He was a resident of Dighton and formerly of Taunton. Paul worked for the Carpenters Union, Local #1305 and also as the Superintendent for the Taunton Dog Track. Paul enjoyed hunting, fishing, and was always willing to lend a helping hand to everyone. Above all, Paul loved to spend time with his family and cherished their time together. Paul is survived by his children, James Williams of Taunton, Paul Williams of Valdosta, GA, David Williams of Readville, MA and Donna Williams of Dartmouth, and step daughter Michelle Crompton of NC. He also leaves his siblings, Shirley McCracken of Riverside, RI, Ruth Murray of Clinton NY, Albert Williams of Taunton and the late Blanche Vinacco and Richard Murray. Paul also leaves his beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. The family would also like to thank his caregivers, Heidi Wilde & David Melville both of Dighton. Funeral home visiting hours will be on Saturday, October 17th from 1-4pm. at the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington St., Taunton, MA 02780. Burial will be private. Donations in Pauls memory may be made to the Dighton Public Library, 395 Main St., Dighton, MA 02715. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions.

Published in Taunton Gazette on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home
O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home
70 Washington Street
Taunton, MA 02780
508-823-3371
