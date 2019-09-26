|
Pauline Michaud Eck, loving wife and mother of two, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the age of 81. Pauline was born on October 10, 1937 in Taunton Mass to Wilfred and Gertrude (Porlier) Michaud. She attended St. Jacques School and parish in Whittenton and also St. Marys school in Taunton. Pauline worked for several doctors in the Taunton area. On June 28th, 1958 she married Frank Robert Eck and raised two daughters, Linda and Sharyn. Pauline was a fun-loving spirit who enjoyed meeting new people and had a passionate love of life and for all that is alive. She had a flair for style and was always the best dressed woman in the crowd. Pauline is survived by her daughters and their husbands, Linda and William Eburn and Sharyn and George Sproule. Two grandchildren, Traci Watson and William Eburn along with four great grandchildren, Elise and Grant Watson and Abigail and Quinn Eburn. She is also survived by her loving partner, Edmond LaFleur, with whom she enjoyed her last few years. She is predeceased by her parents, brother Wilfred (Pete) Michaud and her husband Frank of more than 50 years. She leaves behind many family members and an abundance of friends who loved her dearly. A celebration of her life will take place at her daughter Lindas home on October 12th. Please email Linda if you are interested in attending at [email protected]
Published in Taunton Gazette on Sept. 26, 2019