Pearl A. Gaudette, 91 of Taunton, passed away Friday August 16th peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. Pearl was born in Brockton Ma on October 4th 1928 to Oscar and Leontine Anderson. She graduated from Brockton High School Class of 1946. She married Leon F Gaudette Sr. in June of 1949. They shared 70 wonderful years of marriage, and had six children. They traveled extensively during his 26 year military career, eventually settling in Brockton Ma. Pearl worked as a teachers aide for the Brockton School system before retiring to Melbourne Florida, where they lived for 30 years before returning to Massachusetts and settling in Taunton to be closer to their children. Pearl was a devoted wife and mother who loved travelling, spending time with family and friends, entertaining, reading, bowling, and dancing. She was a member of the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church of Brockton. She is survived by her husband; her children Linda Tillgren and her husband Edward of Berkley, MA, Joan Horner of Littleton NH, Karen Cullens and her husband Leighton of South Sutton NH, Brenda Sweeney and her husband Dennis of Canton MA, Leon Fred Gaudette Jr and his Wife Jeanne of Wareham MA, and Michelle Gaudette and her partner Christopher Medeiros of Taunton MA; 9 Grandchildren and 12 Great Grandchildren; Her sister Phyllis Dale and her Husband Fred of Melbourne Florida, and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents; her sisters Grace Menna and her husband John of Taunton, MA, Evelyne Prescott and her husband Harold of Melbourne Florida, Ruth Zeoli and her Husband Mario of CA; Her Son in Law Richard T Organ of Brockton MA and her Granddaughter Melissa Gaudette of Wareham Ma. Visitation will will be held at the Dahlborg-MacNeven Funeral Home, 280 Bedford Street, Lakeville, MA on Saturday August 31st from 9:00 to 11:00am, followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00Am. The family would like to invite family and friends to join them at the Fireside Grill, 30 Bedford Street, Middleboro, MA at 12:00 PM for a celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the CMT Association at https://www.cmtausa. org/ or mailed to PO BOX 105, Glenolden PA 19036. For directions or to send a condolence to the family please visit www.d-mfh.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019