Peter J. Kenn, 63 of Raynham formerly of Taunton and Wareham passed away Friday, September 18, 2020. He is survived by his children Jamie Kenn of New Bedford and Steven Kenn and his wife Amy of Wareham. His former wife Sharon L. (Child) Kenn. Significant other of Cindi (Lowe) Amaral of Raynham, and her children Lisa L. and Scott D. Amaral. Brother of Russell Kenn, Jr., and his wife Lynn, James Kenn and his wife Mary, Richard Kenn and his wife Sue, Michael Kenn and his wife Donna, David Kenn and his wife Teri, Peggy White, and former sister in law Eunice Kenn. Grandfather of Rylee and Briana. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday Sept. 27th at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1195 Bedford St., Whitman at 11 am. Arrangements by the MacKinnon Funeral Home, Whitman. To send a condolence visit www.mackinnonfuneral. com.

Published in Taunton Gazette on Sep. 22, 2020.
