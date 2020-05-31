Peter Thomas Ciaglo, Jr., 73, of Taunton, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family, on Saturday, March 28, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife of forty-three years Eileen M. (Ferris) Ciaglo Jr, sons; Michael W. Desrosiers of Taunton, and Kenneth J. Desrosiers of Taunton, daughters; Melissa J. Carr and her husband Kevin of Carver, Nicole Horton and her husband Darren of Taunton, eleven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, one brother; Michael Ciaglo of Provincetown, and two nieces. He was predeceased by his grandson Ryan D. Desrosiers and nephew Alfred J. Tokarz. Peter was born in Taunton; he was the son of the late Peter T. Ciaglo Sr. and Edith (Wright) Ciaglo. He was a graduate of Taunton High School and went on to serve in the United States Army Reserves during the Vietnam War. Mr. Ciaglo worked as a senior inspector for Bay State Gas Company for forty-three years before retiring. Peter enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling, camping, fishing and westerns. He will be sadly missed, and was loved by all. His family and friends will receive relatives and friends on Saturday June 6, 2020 from 9am to 10am in Saint Andrew the Apostle Church, 19 Kilmer Avenue, Taunton, with a Mass of Christian burial at 10am in the church. Burial to follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Taunton. Please visit Peters tribute page at www.hathawayfunerals.com Arrangements entrusted to the care of the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave, Taunton.
Published in Taunton Gazette on May 31, 2020.