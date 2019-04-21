Phyllis Ann (McKendry) Parker passed away peacefully on February 15, 2019, at her home in Steilacoom, Washington. Born February 7, 1935, in Providence, Rhode Island, the second of five children, Phyllis grew up in a busy household. She excelled in figure skating, cheered with the high school cheerleading squad, and served as vice-president of her class. Upon graduation, Phyllis entered nurses training at Mary Hitchcock School of Nursing in Hanover, New Hampshire, where she earned her RN degree. During nurses training, Phyllis met a handsome pediatric resident in the cafeteria line. He was Stanley Parker, Jr., from Taunton, Massachusetts. There they began a happy lifetime together. They married in 1956 and soon settled back in Stans hometown where he began his pediatric practice with Phyllis at his side. Together they raised three children, spending the school year in Raynham and the summers in Mattapoisett. As a family, they enjoyed swimming, boating, fishing, skating, and skiing. Throughout her life, Phyllis participated in the Greater Taunton community in a variety of ventures. She volunteered for the Heart Fund helping to produce the annual Heart Ball. She organized bus trips from Raynham to Boston, so elementary school children could attend the Youth Symphony Orchestra series. And, when Taunton opened its first indoor ice rink, Phyllis created the Taunton Skating Club, bringing families together for a weekly evening of skating. Phyllis enjoyed knitting and sewing, needlepoint, rug hooking, and quilting. She played bridge and was an avid reader. She also had a lifelong passion for art, primarily screen printing. When her children were grown, Phyllis went back to school at Bridgewater State College to pursue the study of art. In 1990, with young grandchildren in attendance, she received her BA in fine art, accomplishing a life-long ambition. Phyllis and Stanley were active members of St. Thomas Episcopal Church. One day, while working on drapes for the parish hall stage, they went to make coffee and discovered Our Daily Bread making and serving meals from the church kitchen. That day Phyllis joined the team of Our Daily Bread, volunteering every Thursday for the next 10 years. Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley R. Parker, Jr., and her brother, David McKendry (Trudy). She is survived by her brothers, James (Helen) and Donald (Judy) McKendry and her sister, Mary Walker, and by her sons Thomas (Maria) and Scott (Christine) Parker and her daughter, Janice (Malcolm) Whitaker, and by her grandchildren, Andrew Parker, Elise and Camille Parker, and Sarah and Erin Whitaker. A funeral service will be held at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 111 High Street, Taunton, Massachusetts, on Saturday, April 27, 2019, from 1 to 2 pm. Burial will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, Taunton. To light a memorial candle, sign the online guestbook or for church directions, please visit www.hathawayfunerals.com. Published in Taunton Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary