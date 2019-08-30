|
Phyllis (Gonsalves) Andrade, formerly of Attleboro and Norton, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Marian Manor in Taunton. She was the beloved wife of the late Anthony G. Andrade, Jr. Born in Lowell, MA, she was a loving daughter of the late Antonio and Augusta (Oliveria) Gonsalves. She grew up in Lowell and Norton and was educated in Norton schools. Prior to retiring in 1983, Mrs. Andrade had been employed as a presser at the Taunton Dress Company for twenty-eight years. She was a former resident of Attleboro and had previously resided in Norton for sixty-seven years. Phyllis was a former communicant of Saint Marys Church in Norton and had formerly volunteered her assistance at the Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro. Her family was her greatest gift in life and she also enjoyed traveling and crocheting. She is survived by her devoted daughters: Patricia Bears of Pawtucket, Rosemary Robbins and her husband Steven of Taunton and the late Shirley Berube. She is also survived by her cherished 9, grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was the adoring grandmother of the late Kimberly Bears and the dear sister of the late Mary Sousa. Her funeral, to which relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend, will begin on Saturday, August 31st at 9:00 A.M. from the Norton Memorial Funeral Home, 19 Clapp St. (Off Route 140, Taunton Ave.) Norton followed by a Mass of Christian burial celebrated at 10:00 A.M. in Saint Marys Church, 1 Power St., Norton. Burial will follow at Saint Josephs Cemetery in Taunton. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, August 30th from 5:00-8:00 P.M. at the Norton Memorial Funeral Home. Those wishing may remember Phyllis with a contribution in her memory made to Saint Marys Church in Norton. To send his family a message of condolence, please visit www.nortonmemorial.com
Published in Taunton Gazette on Aug. 30, 2019