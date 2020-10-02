Preston C. Hathaway , 84, of Taunton passed away on September 29, 2020 at home. He was the beloved husband of Marilyn (Dresser) Hathaway and the late Roberta Hathaway. In addition to his wife Marilyn, he leaves behind his daughters Patricia Hathaway of Taunton, Linda Mackinaw of Brockton, his son Edmund (EJ) Hathaway of Taunton, grandson Devin (Vinny) Hathaway, step-son Gary Dresser, his sister-in-law Suzy Hathaway of Dennis, nephews Jay Hathaway and Scott Jacobs, and close family friend Manny Rivers. He was predeceased by his brothers Harold Hathaway and James Hathaway. Born in Dighton; Preston was the son of the late James and Lillian (Chace) Hathaway. He was a graduate of Taunton High School and went on to honorably serve his country with the United States Army. He owned and operated Hathaway & Sons Construction for over forty years. Preston was member of the King David Masonic Lodge (32nd Degree) in Taunton MA, Aleppo Shriners of Wilmington, MA and Taunton Elks. He also served on the Taunton Conservation Commission for many years. Preston enjoyed watching NASCAR, going to horse pulls and to auctions. He was the proud owner of several Class A/B modified stock cars that raced on local tracks and loved to collect NASCAR memorabilia. He was kind and generous. His family and friends were important to him; Prestons greatest joy was being a father and grandfather. A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 11am in Oakland Cemetery, Glebe Street, Taunton. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Calling Hours will be held on Monday, October 5 2020 from 4-7pm in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Avenue, Taunton. Facial Coverings and social distancing are required inside the funeral home and at the cemetery at all times.



