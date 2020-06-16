Priscilla M. Phillips, Age 93, passed away in her home on June 7, 2020 while surrounded by her loving family. Priscilla was preceded in death by her husband, Leon Phillips. She was born in Middleboro, the daughter of the late Treffley & Mary (Lesniak) Moquin. Priscilla had been a Taunton resident since 1940 and was formerly of Middleboro. She was a former employee, working as an operator for N.E. Telephone and then AT&T, retiring in 1989. Priscilla enjoyed knitting, reading, going to the theatre and above all cherished her time with family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Priscilla leaves her beloved daughters, Susan Polanik and husband Eugene of Raynham and Cynthia McCarron and husband Christopher of North Dighton. She also leaves her loving grandchildren, Alexander Polanik of Raynham, Jessica Petrillo of Bridgewater, Daniel McCarren of North Dighton and her great grandson Luca Petrillo. She also leaves her brother in law Harold Phillips of Taunton, niece Ann LaFrance of Taunton, nephew David Phillps and wife Anna May of East Taunton and her late cousin Jeanne MacBride of East Syracuse, NY. A private graveside service will be held at Pine Hill Cemetery on Stevens St. in East Taunton. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley St., West Bridgewater, MA 02379 or the Charity of Ones Choice. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Jun. 16, 2020.