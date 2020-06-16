Priscilla M. Phillips
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Priscilla's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Priscilla M. Phillips, Age 93, passed away in her home on June 7, 2020 while surrounded by her loving family. Priscilla was preceded in death by her husband, Leon Phillips. She was born in Middleboro, the daughter of the late Treffley & Mary (Lesniak) Moquin. Priscilla had been a Taunton resident since 1940 and was formerly of Middleboro. She was a former employee, working as an operator for N.E. Telephone and then AT&T, retiring in 1989. Priscilla enjoyed knitting, reading, going to the theatre and above all cherished her time with family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Priscilla leaves her beloved daughters, Susan Polanik and husband Eugene of Raynham and Cynthia McCarron and husband Christopher of North Dighton. She also leaves her loving grandchildren, Alexander Polanik of Raynham, Jessica Petrillo of Bridgewater, Daniel McCarren of North Dighton and her great grandson Luca Petrillo. She also leaves her brother in law Harold Phillips of Taunton, niece Ann LaFrance of Taunton, nephew David Phillps and wife Anna May of East Taunton and her late cousin Jeanne MacBride of East Syracuse, NY. A private graveside service will be held at Pine Hill Cemetery on Stevens St. in East Taunton. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley St., West Bridgewater, MA 02379 or the Charity of Ones Choice. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home
70 Washington Street
Taunton, MA 02780
508-823-3371
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved