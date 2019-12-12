|
Ramo F. Riva, passed away peacefully at his home in Taunton at the age of 97 on December 7, 2019, the anniversary of Pearl Harbor. He was born on October 20, 1922 and was the proud son of Mario and Rosa Traverso Riva who immigrated from Italy in the early 1920s. When he was two years old, he and his family sailed to America from Francavilla, Italy on the Roma and disembarked in Ellis Island. He was married for 64 years to the love of his life, Lillian Alegi Riva and was the devoted father to Brenda Ruggiero and her husband William of Taunton, Randall Riva and his wife Diane of Winchester and Cynthia Sullivan and her husband Patrick of Taunton. Ramo was the loving Papa to six grandchildren: Brianne Gore and her husband Javin, Ryan Ruggiero, Marina Riva, Renee Riva, Brittany Sullivan and Patrick Sullivan, and he was the cherished great-grandfather to Tabor William Gore and Maddox Francis Gore. He is survived by his 99 year old brother, Hugo Riva and his predeceased wife Lucille. His sister Norma Riva Murphy predeceased him in 2012 along with her predeceased husband, John A. Murphy. In addition, he is survived by many nieces and nephews. Ramo attended Taunton Public Schools and was a graduate of Taunton High School, class of 1940. Upon graduation, he enlisted into the Army Air Corp during World War II. Ramo was a proud veteran, a member of the Eighth Air Force and The Greatest Generation. The Casey Jones School of Aeronautics in Florida became his training in mechanics and engineering. After his graduation from Casey Jones, he was sent to Norwich, England during the war and earned the rank of Master Sergeant. He was the Flight Chief for a squadron of 12 B-24 Bombers and AT-6 airplanes. He supervised the inspection, maintenance and repair of aircraft equipment and supplied fuel for General Pattons army. He was awarded the Meritorious Achievement Award while overseas. Ramo always felt a sense of pride in serving his country. Duty, honor and country had great meaning in his life. During his later years, he would take the time on Memorial Day to visit Friedman and Maxham Schools to recite a poem that had great meaning in his life: The Spires of Oxford by Winifred Letts. Upon his discharge from the Army Air Corp, he returned to Taunton and received his Associates Degree in Business Administration from Bryant College in North Smithfield, Rhode Island. After his graduation from Bryant, he purchased the German Club on Bay Street which became known as the Gondola Cafe. After a short time, he was then joined in business by his parents, Mario and Rosa and his brother Hugo. The Gondola became well known as a successful restaurant in southeastern Massachusetts, specializing in Italian-American cuisine. During their ownership of the Gondola, he and his brother Hugo purchased the Rambler-Nash dealership on Weir Street in Taunton and the Christopher House on Broadway. During the winter months, Ramo and Lillian enjoyed vacationing at their homes in Pompano Beach and Delray Beach, Florida. In the summer months, they spent time with their children and grandchildren at their summer home at Point Independence in Onset Beach. Ramo had a love for music and played the harmonica and the accordion for his children and grandchildren throughout his life. He enjoyed boating and fishing during the summer at Cape Cod and winter months in Florida. He also had a passion for cooking Italian foods at home with his family and would enjoy sharing his original Italian recipes with them. Ramo was so proud of his Italian heritage! He had a natural way of conversing and making all who were in his presence feel comfortable and loved. Ramo had a truly affable personality, and it was a joy to be around him. His faith was central to Ramos life. He was a devoted Catholic who attended Mass regularly. When Ramo became ill and bedridden, he made sure to watch Sunday Mass on television. He prided himself in working hard for his family, working nights, weekends, and holidays at the Gondola. However, his wife, children and grandchildren always came first, and he will be truly missed by his loving family. His legacy will always be first and foremost that he was a devoted husband, father and Papa. Funeral from the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington Street in Taunton Monday, December 16th at 9 AM. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St Marys Church in Taunton at 10 AM. Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 3:00 PM to 7 PM. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery in Taunton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Marys Church, 114 St. Marys Square, Taunton, MA 02780 or to the Bruins Foundation, Childrens Cancer Fund, 100 Legends Way, Boston, MA 02114. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Dec. 12, 2019