Randall Randy P. Ducharme, 64 of West Kingston, formerly of Taunton, Massachusetts, passed away at home on Sunday, April 12, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Therese L. Bissonnette for fifteen years and was a son of the late Roland J. and Elsie S. (Craven) Ducharme. Randy graduated from Coyle & Cassidy High School in Taunton, Massachusetts, Class of 1973. He attended Benjamin Franklin Institute of Technology where he studied land surveying. Randy worked as a land surveyor for many years. He lived in Boston, Massachusetts and Spokane, Washington before settling down in West Kingston, Rhode Island in 2001. A talented Bluegrass musician, Randy played with many bands throughout the years. Music was a very important part of his life. In addition to his wife, Therese, he is survived by three sisters, Rosemary Botelho, Rochelle Ducharme Casey, and Rhonda Robinson; five brothers, Thomas, Roger, Bruce, Roland, and Douglas Ducharme. Randy is also survived by many nieces and nephews, and his loving cat, Merlin. In addition to his parents, Roland and Elsie, he was predeceased by his nephew, Patrick Robinson. Memorial services will be scheduled at a later time due to the current quarantine measures in effect. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Massachusetts/Rhode Island Chapter, 220 North Main Street, Ste. 104, Natick, MA 01760, or at https://fightcf.cff.org/site/ Donation2?df_id=1620&1620.donation=form1&s_chapter=1037 Please visit www.Fagan QuinnFuneralHome.com for information and online condolences.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Apr. 16, 2020