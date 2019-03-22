Raymond F. Wheeler of Taunton, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Morton Hospital at the age of 81 (9 over par). Born in Taunton, Raymond was the son of the late Raymond C. and Ann (Goldrick) Wheeler. He was educated in Taunton at St. Marys Grammar School and Taunton High School and had been a lifelong city resident. Prior to his retirement in 1995, he was president of Bank of Taunton for 25 years and prior to that was employed by Taunton Cooperative Bank for 11 years. Mr. Wheeler was a veteran of the United States Navy, an honorary director of the Taunton Boys and Girls Club, a member of the board of the Taunton Industrial Development Financing Authority, Taunton Rotary Club, Taunton Lodge of Elks, Morton Hospital Corporation and Segregansett Country Club. He was a New England Patriots season ticket holder since 1971 and a Boston Red Sox season ticket holder for many years. Ray was a Great father, grandfather and friendGo Sox, Go Bruins, Go Patriots. Survivors are a daughter Kimberley A. (Wheeler) Leonard of Taunton and a son: Raymond J. Chip Wheeler of Port St. Lucie, Fla. and grandson Jarett G. Leonard of Taunton. He was also the brother of the late Jeffrey M. Wheeler. Rays family will receive relatives and friends on Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 1-4pm in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral home, 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton. Following cremation, burial will be held in the summer at Saint Joseph Cemetery in Taunton. To light a memorial candle, sign guest book, facility directions go to www.hathway funerals.com or call 508-822-3318. Memorial donations in Rays memory may be made to the Taunton Boys and Girls Club, 31 Court Street, Taunton, MA 02780. Published in Taunton Gazette on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary