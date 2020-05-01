Taunton Gazette Obituaries
Raymond C. Coute, age 89, of Raynham, passed away on to his heavenly home on April 28, 2020 after a short battle with the Covid-19 virus. Raymond was born in Taunton, he was the beloved son of Manuel and Eva (Benoit) Coute. Ray was a lifelong communicant of Saint Anthonys Catholic Church of Taunton. He was a graduate of Taunton High School, Class of 1949. After graduating from Wentworth Institute, Boston, he pursued a career as a Mechanical Engineer, until his retirement in 1996. He then had the time to play unlimited Golf, and achieved "A HOLE IN ONE" before having to quit the game. Raymond is survived by a sister, Mrs. Norman (Evelyn Coute) Butler, of Florida; a sister in law, Mrs. Gilbert (Ruth Smith) Coute, of Taunton; Three nieces, Mrs. Daniel (Karen Coute) Dupont, of Taunton, Mrs. Michael (Kelli Butler) Fenton, of Colorado, and Mrs. Philip (Kerri Butler) Heffernan, of Raynham; several grand nieces and nephews and two great grand nephews and two great grand nieces. He was the brother of the late Gilbert F. Coute Sr. and uncle of the late Gilbert F. Coute, Jr. Raymonds committal service and interment in Saint Joseph Cemetery will be privately held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Raymond's memory can be made to a . Arrangements are with the Silva Funeral Home, of Taunton. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on May 1, 2020
