|
|
Raymond J. Costa, Jr. of Middleboro died on September 6, 2019 in Oakhill Healthcare of complications related to a stroke. He was 76. He was born on April 3, 1943 in Dighton, where he resided for many years before moving to Cape Cod. Mr. Costa was a truck driver for the Nemasket Trucking Company. A veteran, he served in the United States Marine Corps and was honorably discharged. He was a member of the VFW Post 2188. Beloved son of Dorothy J. Costa of Vero Beach, Florida and the late Raymond J. Costa. Brother of Mary Ann Dessert of Rehoboth and Gloria J. Lynn of Vero Beach, Florida. The family expresses gratitude to Oakhill Healthcare and Compassionate Care Hospice for the loving care provided to Ray. Visiting hours omitted. Committal service on Tuesday (Sept. 17, 2019) at 11:15 AM in the Massachusetts National Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to: VFW Post 2188, 12 Station Street, Middleboro, MA 02346. Arrangements are by the O'Neill Funeral Home, 59 Peirce St., Middleboro. To send condolences: www. oneillfuneral.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Sept. 13, 2019