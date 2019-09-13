Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Neill Funeral Home
59 Peirce Street
Middleboro, MA 02346
(508) 947-0911
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Costa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond J. Costa Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond J. Costa Jr. Obituary
Raymond J. Costa, Jr. of Middleboro died on September 6, 2019 in Oakhill Healthcare of complications related to a stroke. He was 76. He was born on April 3, 1943 in Dighton, where he resided for many years before moving to Cape Cod. Mr. Costa was a truck driver for the Nemasket Trucking Company. A veteran, he served in the United States Marine Corps and was honorably discharged. He was a member of the VFW Post 2188. Beloved son of Dorothy J. Costa of Vero Beach, Florida and the late Raymond J. Costa. Brother of Mary Ann Dessert of Rehoboth and Gloria J. Lynn of Vero Beach, Florida. The family expresses gratitude to Oakhill Healthcare and Compassionate Care Hospice for the loving care provided to Ray. Visiting hours omitted. Committal service on Tuesday (Sept. 17, 2019) at 11:15 AM in the Massachusetts National Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to: VFW Post 2188, 12 Station Street, Middleboro, MA 02346. Arrangements are by the O'Neill Funeral Home, 59 Peirce St., Middleboro. To send condolences: www. oneillfuneral.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now