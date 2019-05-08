Raymond J. Vargas, 80, of Raynham, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at his home. He was the husband of 55 years to Beverly (Oliveira) Vargas. Raymond was born in Taunton the son of the late Manuel P. and Mary (Silvia) Vargas. He was a graduate of Taunton High School. Ray served his country as a Military Police Officer with the United States Army. He was a Special Police officer for the Town of Raynham, worked as a carpenter, and was also a vocational teacher as Bristol Plymouth Regional Technical School retiring in 2008. He was a communicant and choir member at Saint Anns Church in Raynham. Ray enjoyed the outdoors, camping, woodworking, music and being on the water in his boats. Ray was a selfless man who would help anyone he could. He cherished the time he spent with his family and friends. Loving father of three daughters: Elizabeth M. ONeill and her late husband Kevin of Franklin; Christine M. Williams of Raynham; Jennifer M. ONeill and her husband Thomas of Wakefield, NH; a son: Raymond J. Vargas, Jr. of Easton. Loving grandfather of eight grandchildren: Morgan, Dani- elle, Kayla, Andrew, Jillian, Kathleen, Jona than and Jack. Cherished brother of two sisters: Anne Ferreira and her husband George of Taunton; Bernadette OKeefe and her late husband David of Cornwall on the Hudson, NY and brother-in-law Donald Scott; along with several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Catherine Scott, Cecilia Vargas and Paul Vargas. Calling Hours will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 4-7pm in the funeral home. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 9am from the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10am in Saint Anns Church, 660 North Main Street, Raynham. Burial to follow in Saint Josephs Cemetery Taunton. To light a memorial candle, sign guest book, facility or church directions go to www.hathawayfunerals.com or call 508 822-3318. Memorial donations in his memory can be made to Saint Vincent de Paul Raynham Conference, 660 North Main Street, Raynham, MA 02768. Published in Taunton Gazette on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary