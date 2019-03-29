Raymond R. Tavares, 87, of Taunton, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at LifeCare of Raynham. He was the husband of the late Dorothy (Taylor) Tavares. Raymond was born in Fall River the son of the late Manuel R. And Fransilina (Silver) Tavares. He was educated in Fall River and then worked for Reed and Barton for over twenty years as a buffer. Ray also worked part time at Market Basket in Raynham. Mr. Tavares was inducted into the New England Country Music Hall of Fame. Ray enjoyed blue grass and country music. He also played in several bands throughout the area. Ray enjoyed crabbing and clamming down the Cape. He loved to attend and camp at outdoor music festivals. Survivors are two sons: Glen Tavares and his wife Lisa of Taunton; and John Taylor of Fall River; seven grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren; a sister: Alice Millott of Tiverton; along with several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Georgina Galler and Mary Brilliant. His Funeral Service will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 10am in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton. Burial to follow in Mayflower Hill Cemetery Taunton. To light a memorial candle, sign guest book facility directions go to www.hathaway funerals.com or call 508 822-3318. Memorial donations in his memory can be made to the , 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701. Calling Hours will be held on Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 4-7pm in the funeral home. Published in Taunton Gazette on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary