Renald Rennie Russo, Jr., 80, of Berkley, MA passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at his home after a long battle with cancer. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Jeanne (Guarcello) Russo. Rennie was the son of the late Renald and Laura (Cavallo) Russo and was born and educated in West Newton, MA. Rennie served his country proudly while in the Marine Corp until his Honorable Discharge. Rennie was a bricklayer by trade. He worked for Building 19 and retired from Waldo Bros. Construction Company. He was an avid golfer and especially loved his weekly matches with his favorite foursome. Rennie loved spending time with his family, and was ready for a get together anytime, anyplace, as long as we were all there. Rennie had a special place in his heart for his late dog Vito. They were always together and they especially loved their 'naptime'. Rennie also enjoyed bird watching and had several birds coming to his feeders that were unique and he could name them all. He could also build, repair, paint or stain anything and he didnt need google to do it. Rennie looked forward to his get together with the guys at The Shed. Rennie loved spending time with his friends and would never miss an opportunity to share stories with them about his children and their accomplishment. He was very proud of his family. In addition to his wife Jeanne he is survived by his son Rennie, III and his wife Kelly of New Bedford; his 2 daughter Dara and her husband Andy of Lakeville and Lauren and her husband Billy of Lakeville; 6 grandchildren, Isabella, William, Leila, Emma, Cameron and Carson. Rennie loved to spend time with his grandchildren and loved watching them grow. In lieu of flowers donations may be given to Berkley historical Society, Old Town Hall, 2 North Main St., Berkley, MA 02779 A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.