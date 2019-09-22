|
|
Renee (Alberta) Jula,78, of Arlington Heights and Assonet Bay Shores, Massachusetts , passed away on September 16th, 2019. Renee was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts on October 15, 1940, to the late Roland J.B. and Emma (Bissonnet) Perreault. She graduated from the Billerica Memorial High School and received her RN from the Lowell General Hospital School of Nursing. She later continued her education at Northeastern University. Renee was married to Theodore F Jula on September 21, 1963; they were married 55 years. Renee first worked as a Registered Nurse at the Boston Floating Hospital for Children. She subsequently worked at Sancta Maria Hospital, Cambridge; Symmes Hospital, Arlington; and retired from the Winchester Hospital. She enjoyed hiking, camping and especially bicycling having completed the Coast-to-Coast 5400 mile Northern Route with Cycle America.She also enjoyed several hundred hours of flight time with her husband, Ted, in their jointly owned Cessna Skyhawk. Renee was actively involved in the Appalachian Mountain Club, the Audubon Society and The Friends of Fresh Pond, Cambridge. Renee is survived by her sisters, Eileen Fox of North Billerica, Martha Marshall of Tewsbury, Jean Perreault of Stoneham and other family and friends. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 25, at the Bigelow Chapel at Mt. Auburn Cemetery, 580 Mt. Auburn Street, Cambridge. Rev. Wendy Bell of First Parish of Watertown will be officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to Mount Auburn Hospital, 330 Mount Aubun Street, Cambridge, MA 02138. The family of Renee (Alberta) Jula also wishes to thank the physicians and staff of Reservoir Medical Associates, Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019