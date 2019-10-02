|
|
Rhoda E. (McKenney) Isenor, 95, of Raynham, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019 at the Nemasket Healthcare facility surrounded by her family. She was the former wife of the late Ralph L. Isenor. Rhoda was born in Raynham the daughter of the late Mendell Hathaway Terry and Vivian M. (Anderson) McKenney. Mrs. Isenor worked in the admitting office as a clerk at Goddard Hospital for over fifteen years, retiring in 1986. Rhoda was a longtime member of the Faith Baptist Church in Stoughton. She was the organist at the church for over thirty-five years and was very active with the youth group. She also delivered the local newspapers in Raynham for many years. Mrs. Isenor was devoted to her family and cherished the time she spent with them, which she considered her best achievement. Survivors besides three daughters: Sandra A. Vickery and her husband David of Franklin; Rhonda L. Romani and her husband John of Berkley; a son: Frederick R. Isenor of Raynham; six grandchildren and five great grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Marsha V. Isenor and sister of the late: C. Elwyn McKenney and L. Lloyd McKenney. Her Funeral Service will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11am in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton. Burial to follow in the Pleasant Street Cemetery, Raynham. To light a memorial candle, sign guest book, facility or cemetery directions go to www.hathawayfunerals.com or call 508-822-3318. Calling Hours will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 4-7 pm in the funeral home. Memorial donations in her memory can be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Oct. 2, 2019