1/1
Rhonda Sousa
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rhonda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rhonda (Glavin) Sousa, Age 56, passed away at her Raynham home following a lengthy illness while surrounded by her loving family on August 30, 2020. Rhonda was born in Taunton, the daughter of Evelyn (Deane) Glavin of Raynham and her late father Ronald F. Glavin. Rhonda was educated in Raynham schools. She enjoyed playing softball, baseball and hockey and loved spending time with her family and friends. Rhonda is survived by her two children, Douglas Briggs of Berkley and Ashley Briggs of Raynham and her grandchildren Adrian and Landon. She also leaves her siblings, Dennis Glavin and wife Maureen of Raynham, Brian Glavin and his wife Valentine of Raynham, Paula Glavin of Raynham, Fred Glavin of Taunton and the late Timothy Glavin. A graveside service will be held at Pleasant St. Cemetery in Raynham on Friday, September, 11th at 11am.Visiting hours are kindly omitted. Arrangements are under the care of the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home in Taunton. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home
70 Washington Street
Taunton, MA 02780
508-823-3371
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved