Rhonda Sousa

Rhonda (Glavin) Sousa, Age 56, passed away at her Raynham home following a lengthy illness while surrounded by her loving family on August 30, 2020. Rhonda was born in Taunton, the daughter of Evelyn (Deane) Glavin of Raynham and her late father Ronald F. Glavin. Rhonda was educated in Raynham schools. She enjoyed playing softball, baseball and hockey and loved spending time with her family and friends. Rhonda is survived by her two children, Douglas Briggs of Berkley and Ashley Briggs of Raynham and her grandchildren Adrian and Landon. She also leaves her siblings, Dennis Glavin and wife Maureen of Raynham, Brian Glavin and his wife Valentine of Raynham, Paula Glavin of Raynham, Fred Glavin of Taunton and the late Timothy Glavin. A graveside service will be held at Pleasant St. Cemetery in Raynham on Friday, September, 11th at 11am.Visiting hours are kindly omitted. Arrangements are under the care of the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home in Taunton. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com
