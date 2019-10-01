|
Richard A. Bacon, September 19, 2019 son of the late Charles and Rose (Mclaughlin) Bacon died at home after a long illness at the age of 61. Born in Taunton and educated at Dighton Rehoboth High School, Richard was a proud Veteran of the US Army. Before his illness, Richard was a professional fisherman and he helped design and build the Boondocks Restaurant in Berkley. Richard also installed stainless steel restaurant equipment and before that he drove Taxi when he lived in Florida. He was the past treasure for the Taunton Boat Club, and a member of the Atlantic Caf Fishing Club. He enjoyed Hunting, Fishing and going to Casinos. Richard was the father of Christopher Bacon and his wife Susan of Somerset, Brandon Bacon of Taunton, Christine Grisby of Las Vegas, Nevada and Cassandra Tasker of Virginia. Grandfather of Dante, Dominic and Kaiden. Brother of Mary Sweeney and her husband James of North Adams and Charles Bacon of Florida. He was survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Calling hours will be held at the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home 70 Washington Street in Taunton on Saturday, Oct 5th from 1-2 PM followed by a service at 2 PM. A graveside service will be held at the National Cemetery in Bourne Ma at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations in Richards memory may be made to ALS Clinic, 1400 VFW Parkway, West Roxbury, MA, 02132.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Oct. 1, 2019