Mr. Richard A. Cabral, Sr., age 72, of Taunton, passed away peace with his loving wife by his side on Sunday January 19th, 2020. Richard was the cherished husband to Donna (Rioux) Cabral. He was born on August 8th,1947 to the late Barbara (Lee) and Joseph Cabral. Richard was educated in Taunton and was a lifelong city resident. Prior to his retirement, Richard was a talented union painter for Local 1138. Richard was a proud US Veteran and served 2 tours as a helicopter door gunner during Vietnam. He was also a former member of the Dighton VFW. He enjoyed traveling through the united states with his family, often visiting the popular theme parks to ride the roller coasters. There was nothing Richard wouldnt do for his family and friends. His indomitable spirit encouraged his family and friends to persist in the face of many struggles. He loved life and lived every day with a smile that would light up the world and was thankful for everyone in his life. Richard had a great sense of humor and often enjoyed making his family and friends laugh. He was an amazing family man and loved nothing more than bringing everyone together. He also loved being outdoors, fishing and working in his yard. His greatest enjoyment was spending time with his cherished grandchildren. In addition to his wife Donna, to whom he was married to for 50 years, he is survived by his Son Richard A. Cabral Jr. and wife Jennifer of Taunton: His 3 sisters: Marjorie Medeiros and husband Dennis: Melly Marshall and Patricia Marshall, all of Taunton; and his 2 Brothers; Bruce Marshall and wife Alma, of RI and William Marshall, of the Philippines. He was also the brother to the late Joseph Cabral and the late Denise Marshall. He will forever be remembered by his 4 loving grandchildren; RJ Cabral and wife Hannah: Kaylamarie Cabral: Ashley Craige: and Jaylynn Cabral, all of Taunton. Richard is also survived by his sister in-law; Kathleen Cabral, of Taunton and many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held in the Riendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home, 467 Bay St., Taunton MA, on Thursday January 23rd from 5-8PM. A Funeral service will be held at 9AM on Friday January 24th in the Funeral Home. Immediately following the service,burial with Military Honors will take place at 10:45 in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made in Richards name to the , P.O Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.r-mfh.com
Published in Taunton Gazette on Jan. 21, 2020