Richard A. Maranville, age 74 passed away on January 12, 2020. He was the loving husband of 43 years to Bonnie (Barrows) Maranville. He was born in Middleboro MA on December 23, 1945 to the late Marshall and Blanche Maranville Richard worked in the financial aid office for both Harvard University and the most recently Berkley School of Music. Richard and Bonnie established and managed a Dollhouse business called MberWoods of Raynham, MA for 17 years. He enjoyed golf, fly fishing, painting and classic movies. Richard also had a love for animals and rescued a number of cats. In addition to his wife Bonnie he will forever be remembered by his sons, Edward Maranville and his fianc Cesia of Massachusetts, Richard Maranville of Texas and Darren and his wife Jodi Maranville of California, Richard also has four grandchildren. Arrangements provided by the Riendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home, 467 Bay St. Taunton MA 02780. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.r-mfh.com or www.memorialcremation.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020