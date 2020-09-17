1/
Richard E. Ducharme Sr.
On Tuesday, September 15, 2020 Richard E. Ducharme Sr. passed away peacefully at Morton Hospital with his devoted wife Marsha J. (Cevada) by his side. He was 75 years old. Richard and Marsha were married for 52 years. He leaves behind his wife Marsha, his two children Richard E. Ducharme Jr. and his wife Erin of Berkley and Melissa J. (Ducharme) Blaser and her husband George of North Dighton, and his cherished grandchildren Avery, George V, and Quincy Blaser. He also leaves his two sisters Claire Travers of East Taunton and Deanne Brehaut of Lakeville and his sister-in-law Joan Ducharme of Taunton. A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11am in St. Joseph Cemetery, Taunton. Family and friends are invited to attend directly to the cemetery. Calling Hours for Mr. Ducharme will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 4pm-7pm in the Crapo Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Avenue, Taunton. To view the full obituary, for facility and cemetery directions, or to sign the guestbook, go to www.hathawayfunerals.com

Published in Taunton Gazette on Sep. 17, 2020.
