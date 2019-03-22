Richard E. Lefty Mallette, Sr., 85, passed away peacefully on March 17, 2019. He was the husband of the late Lucille B. (Gonsalves), with whom he shared 64 years of marriage. Richard was born in Taunton and was a son of the late William and Dorothy (Murphy) Mallette. Richard served his country honorably in the US Army as a platoon Sgt. who graduated with honors. Lefty as he was called, was the manager of sales for Ad-A-Day Co, and went on the work as a purchasing agent for Eureka Manufacturing, for 30 years until his retirement. Lefty Mallette was an excellent athlete, participating in basketball, baseball, softball and hockey in his younger years. He was also an avid runner and was a member of the Taunton Track Club, participating in numerous road races and won many awards in his division. Richard ran the Boston Marathon in 1979 in less than 3 hours and won the qualifying marathon in his division. He was also the NE Masters Cross Country Champ in 1980. His love of sports however, places second to his love for his family. He leaves behind his son, Richard and wife Sue, his daughter Lynn and husband Jack two grandchildren, Matt Mallette and Lyndsay Nobrega, four great-grandchildren, Madelyn and Hayley Mallette and MaKayla and Camilla Nobrega; brother, George Mallette and sister Peggy Studley. He was a wonderful man with a kind heart and will be greatly miss by all who knew him. His funeral service with Words of Remembrance will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11am in the Crapo- Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Taunton. Calling hours will precede the service from 8:30-11am in the funeral home. Donations in his memory many be made to the Boys and Girls Club, 31 Court St., Taunton, MA 02780. To light a memorial candle, sign the online register or for directions, visit www. hathawayfunerals.com Published in Taunton Gazette on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary