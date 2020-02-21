|
Richard F. Enos, 82, of Taunton, MA was born on January 26, 1938 to the late Frank and Annie (Ventura) Enos in Taunton, MA. He is the husband of Shirley (Young) Enos, and father to Melanie L. Dohoney (Enos), and Eric S. Enos. Grandfather of Matthew, Ryan, Madeleine, Kira, Nathan, and Stephanie Faith. A brother to Margaret (Enos) Martinez. He is preceded in passing by brothers: Gilbert Enos, Francis Enos, and David Enos. He was a graduate of Taunton High School, class of 1956. He then served in the U.S Navy and Naval Reserves. He worked at Brockton Taunton Gas Co.and he owned Richards Restaurant & Pub in Taunton, MA. He was a member of Pilgrim Congregational Church of Taunton and the PACC of Taunton, and was the former vice president of West Point Parents Club of MA. He played the trumpet in his band Dick and the Do Boys and various bands in Taunton. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday. February 25th at 12:30PM, Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home, 40 MacArthur Blvd. Bourne, MA. Burial will follow at 1:30pm at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, MA. Visiting Hours are prior from 11:30-12:30pm. In lieu of flowers please donate in Richards name to , , c/o Donor Relations, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607. For directions and online condolences please visit www.nickersonbournefuneralhome.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Feb. 21, 2020