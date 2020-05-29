Richard H. (Dick) Rec, age 80 of Taunton, died May 21, 2020 at Boston Medical Center. He was the devoted husband of Ingeburg (Inge) Rec for 58 years. Dick was born and raised in Taunton. He served in the United States Army from 1958 until 1962 and it was during this time that he was stationed in Germany and met his wife. Upon discharge from the Army, Dick and Inge came back to Taunton to live and raise their family. Dick worked for several vending machine companies through the years as his full-time job, but also worked a second job at the Taunton Raynham Dog track. Later in life, during his retirement years, he worked as a crossing guard for the Taunton school system and thoroughly enjoyed his time getting to know the kids he met. In his free time Dick was an avid church goer, with a strong connection to his faith. He was known to enjoy playing his weekly lottery numbers and scratch tickets and when there was time he was able to make a few trips to the casinos. His pride and joy though were his family and the time he had to spend with them. In addition to his wife, Dick is survived by his son Daniel Rec and his wife Nancy of Bridgewater. He was the beloved grandfather of Adam, Emma, and Kyle Rec also of Bridgewater. He was the oldest brother of Roger Rec of Florida, the late Paul Rec and Janette Blount both of Texas as well as many nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind many extended family, including sister and brother in laws and nieces and nephews, all of Germany. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, June 1st. from 9:30AM - 10:30AM at the Riendeau- Mulvey Funeral Home, 467 Bay St., Taunton, MA. A funeral Mass will follow at 11:00AM at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 103 Center St., Bridgewater, MA. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, 475 E. Brittania St., Taunton. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 To leave an online condolence, please visit r-mfh.com
Published in Taunton Gazette on May 29, 2020.