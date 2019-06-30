|
In Brockton, Richard L. Adams, Age 82, passed away unexpectedly following a brief period of decl- ining health in Good Samaritan Hospital on June 26, 2019. He was the husband of Doris (Lamarche) Adams of Taunton. Richard was born in Dighton, the son of the late Leroy and Hazel (Simmons) Adams. Richard was educated in Taunton schools and had resided here all his life. Richard was employed as a truck driver. He enjoyed collecting and restoring antique cars, was an avid Red Sox fan, visiting his friends at Dunkin Donuts and spending time with his family. Richard is survived by his children; Michael Adams and wife Maribeth of S.C., David Adams and wife Teresa of Taunton, Wendy Bonin and husband David of Taunton, his step children; Debra Dusseault of Taunton, Michele Russ of Taunton, Scott Dusseault and wife Rose of East Taunton, Shawn Dusseault of FL and the late Lisa Secher, his loving grandchildren and great grandchildren and step grandchildren. Richard also leaves several nieces and nephews and his sister Lillian Galligan of Taunton. Visiting hours will be held at the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington St., Taunton, MA 02780 on Wednesday, July 3rd from 5-7pm with a service being held at 7pm. Burial will be private. Visit our website to sign the online guestbook, obituaries and directions www.okeefewade.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on June 30, 2019