|
|
Richard Michael Rick Atherton, 58, of Taunton and Fairhaven went to Heaven, passing away on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019 surrounded by his family at Brigham and Womens Hospital in Boston. He was the husband of 34 years to Deborah Ann (Greene) Atherton. Born and raised in Milford, son of the late Jo Ann Savage and Ian Atherton of Hudson, NH, he lived in Taunton for 15 years prior to settling in Fairhaven three years ago. Rick graduated from Milford High School and Naval Nuclear Power School, serving in the Navy on the USS Tarawa. A proud and hardworking man, he was a self-employed entrepreneur and the owner operator of R & G Pump Service. Rick loved animals, golf, and the gamble, but most of all time spent with his grandchildren. He will always be remembered for his charm, wit and boisterous personality. He is survived by his loving wife, Debbie of Fairhaven; two daughters, Danielle Lee Atherton and Rachel JoAnn Atherton both of Taunton; a son, Samuel Joseph Atherton of Taunton; two granddaughters, Alexa Rayelle and Alicia Rose Futyma; his sisters, Tracey Doyle OMara of MIlford, MA, Patricia Marsden and her husband Jim of NH, Victoria and Morgan Atherton of Hudson, NH; his father, Ian Atherton and his wife Karen of Hudson, NH; and his pets who he loved so much. Calling hours are Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 5-8pm in the Fairhaven Funeral Home, 117 Main St., Fairhaven. Interment in River-Side Cemetery, Fairhaven will be private. For memorial register or facility directions go to, www.hathawayfunerals.com or call (508)994-9471. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Fairhaven Animal Shelter, 200 Bridge St., Fairhaven, MA 02719.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Apr. 28, 2019