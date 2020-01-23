|
Richard M. Tonry of Taunton, age 81, passed away peacefully following a brief illness in New England Sinai Hospital, Stoug- hton. Richard was the husband of Lorraine (Nieviera) Tonry of Taunton, to whom he was married 59 years. He was born in Dighton, the son of the late James & Helen (Gove) Tonry. Richard was educated in Taunton schools and was a graduate of Coyle High School, class of 1955. He later attended University of MA in Dartmouth and the Andover Institute of Business. He served his country during the Berlin Wall and Cuban Missile Crisis while in the U. S. Army. Prior to his retirement, Richard was employed by Raytheon Company as a Computer Analyst. Richard had resided in Taunton since 2007 and was formerly of Raynham. He was an avid reader, loved visiting Marthas Vineyard, listening to music and above all cherished his time with family. In addition to his wife Lorraine, Richard leaves his children; Kathleen Tonry and her spouse Lesa of Taunton, Mary Carol Borisoff and husband John of Berkley, Elizabeth Bird and husband William of Taunton, his beloved grandchildren; Mason, Nathaniel and Olivia, and siblings; James Tonry of Taunton, David Tonry of IL and Mary Beth Cyr of Raynham and also several nieces and nephews. Richard was predeceased by his son Michael Torny. Funeral home visitation will be held at the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington St., Taunton, MA 02780 on Saturday, January 25th from 1-3pm. with a funeral home service at 2pm. Burial will be on Monday, Jan. 27th at Bourne National Cemetery at 2:15pm. Donations in Richards memory may be made to the Charity on Ones Choice. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions.
